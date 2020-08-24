Lady lawyer abducted, tortured

OKARA: A lady lawyer was abducted and tortured here. Reportedly, Irshad Nasreen of Haveli Lakha came to the Tehsil Courts to attend court hearings on August 15. When she was coming back home, some unidentified accused allegedly abducted her and took her to some unknown lace where they allegedly tortured her badly. Later, the accused threw her on a road and fled. On the application of victim’s son Moeed Khan, the police registered a case against the accused.

LABOURER SHOT DEAD: A Grain Market labourer was shot dead here on Sunday. Nadeem Masih of 51/2L village was on his way when some unknown accused shot him dead.

FOUR GAMBLERS HELD: Police on Sunday arrested four gamblers.

On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested Manzoor Hussain, Altaf Shah, Amjad Ali and Shah Behram. The police also recovered stake money from them. Meanwhile, police arrested four drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them. They were identified as Kausar alias Shama, Muhammad Iqbal, Allah Ditta and an unidentified man.