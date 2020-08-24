close
Mon Aug 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2020

JI youth wing office-bearers take oath

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2020

BARA: Office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), youth wing, took oath at Bara Press Club in Khyber tribal district on Monday.JI youth wing district president Qazi Momin Afridi administered the oath to the office-bearers. JI Khyber ameer Muhammad Rafiq was the chief guest while local elder and party workers attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Muhammad Rafiq and other speakers said that youth could play a significant role in the development of the country. They said that JI youth should play their role against corruption and injustice in society. They said the JI had been struggling to impose an Islamic system in the country.

