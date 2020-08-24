Four corona deaths in last 24 hours in country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported four deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 292,765. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,235.

The recovery rate from the coronavirus disease in the country has reached 94.2 percent while the death rate from the coronavirus pandemic is 2.1 percent in the country, 519 patients recovered from the disease in the country during the last 24 hours. Sindh province is at the top in number of patients’ deaths and active cases of coronavirus. According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Sunday, 591 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now, 127,965 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,178 in Punjab, 35,720 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,493 in Islamabad, 12,507 in Balochistan, 2, 245 in Azad Kashmir and 2,657 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore, 2,358 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,188 in Punjab, 1,248 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 64 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 2,439,858 coronavirus tests while 275,836 corona patients have recovered in the country whereas 10,694 active cases are present in country. On the other hand, 696 patients are in critical condition.