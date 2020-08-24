Azhar scores ton but Pakistan still follow-on

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali led from the front with a brilliant undefeated 141 but England still enforced the follow-on at Southampton on Sunday as James Anderson was left frustratingly short of becoming the first paceman to take 600 Test wickets.
Pakistan were dismissed for 273, a huge 310 runs behind England´s imposing 583-8 declared, on the third day of the third Test. Anderson took 5-56 in 23 overs -- his 29th five-wicket haul in Tests -- as the hosts, 1-0 up in a three-match contest, pressed for their first series win over Pakistan in a decade. That left Anderson with 598 wickets but he would have had more had not three catches been dropped off the 38-year-old´s bowling with the new ball.