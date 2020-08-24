Pakistan inducts Chinese built warship in its fleet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy announced on Sunday that it has inducted its first Type-054 Class Frigate in its fleet which was built in China.

"The Type-054 Class, fitted with latest surface, subsurface, anti-air weapons, combat management system and sensors will be one of the technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet," the Pakistan Navy said in a statement. It added that the ship will "significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security" in the Pakistan Navy's "area of responsibility". The launching ceremony of the frigate was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Chinese city of Shanghai.

Pakistan Navy's Chief Naval Overseer in China Commodore Azfar Humayun said the induction of the frigate was a "new chapter in Pakistan-China's defence relationship".

He also acknowledged the commitment and dedication of China's Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard and inexorable support provided by China Shipbuilding Trading Co (CSTC) for continuity of the programme despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has been marked as a major milestone in the construction of state-of-the-art frigate for Pakistan Navy.

The ceremony was also attended by (CSTC) Chairman Li Hongtao and officials of the navy and CSTC/ Hudong Shipyard.