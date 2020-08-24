Lady lawyer abducted, tortured

OKARA: A lady lawyer was abducted and tortured here. Reportedly, Irshad Nasreen of Haveli Lakha came to the Tehsil Courts to attend court hearings on August 15. When she was coming back home, some unidentified accused allegedly abducted her and took her to some unknown lace where they allegedly tortured her badly. Later, the accused threw her on a road and fled. On the application of victim’s son Moeed Khan.

LABOURER SHOT DEAD: A Grain Market labourer was shot dead here on Sunday. Nadeem Masih of 51/2L village was on his way when some unknown accused shot him dead.

WOMAN INJURED: A woman was shot at and injured by her nephew at Mupalkay village on Sunday. Abbas Dogar allegedly shot at and injured his aunt Nasreen Bibi over a children row.