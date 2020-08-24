Protest against MC

JHANG: Drivers and other staff of public transport along with the passengers on Sunday staged a demonstration against the Municipal Corporation administration for not providing basic sitting and toilet facilities at the General Bus Stand.

The protesters alleged that after shifting the administrative and financial control of the MC to the district administration, rates of parking fee of wagons, buses and rickshaws had been increased and millions of rupees being collected monthly but not a single penny was being spent on the development of the General Bus Stand.