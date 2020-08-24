close
Mon Aug 24, 2020
August 24, 2020

Eight-year-old boy sexually assaulted

National

August 24, 2020

KASUR: An eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted near Ismail Town, Pattoki, on Sunday. Reportedly, the son of Shafiq was on his way when accused Ashfaq took him to some place where he allegedly sexually assaulted him.

GIRL DIES: An eight-year-old girl died when she fell in the Rohi Nullah near Kot Radha Kishan on Sunday. Iman Fatima was crossing the Nullah through a bridge when suddenly she fell and drowned in it.

