Three students cath virus, UET denies

LAHORE: Social media was abuzz with reports of alleged confirmed cases of Covid-19 among three students of UET Lahore and Narowal campus on Sunday.

However, the UET administration denied the same claiming only two boarding students from Lahore campus had cough who had been isolated at the university's hostel and would be tested.

The UET reopened on Aug 17 for on-campus exams of batch 2017 and 2016. A UET official, seeking anonymity, said the VC had received some fake emails in recent days in which some students had demanded online exams. He said the social media reports might be linked with the same as not a single confirmed case was so far reported from Lahore or Narowal campus. He said SOPs were strictly being followed while fresh instructions had been issued to immediately isolate any student who coughed during the exams. However, talking to The News a number of students and faculty members, seeking anonymity, demanded the university to avoid holding on-campus exams. They argued that while classes were held online, the university could also conduct exams online. They were of the view that safety of students should be more important than exams.