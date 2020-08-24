The hole and the VIP

Last year as I was driving towards the road from the entrance of Faisal Colony I live in, I saw a circular hole in the main road of Shahrah-e-Faisal (the old Airport Road) near the U-Turn, which had appeared suddenly. It had an immense width. A closer inspection exposed that this hole could damage vehicles.

Perhaps, when the road was carpeted, the road-roller had apparently done the trick. A couple of heavy vehicles and the rain water has lent it the appearance of a shallow pit.

As a concerned citizen I rang up the concerned department. The person, who received my call after the bell had rung for about a minute, almost laughed when I told him the problem that an accident could happen any moment. “It’s not the work of our department,” said he, as he hung up.

I found that there had been a sub-division of work. Repairs and maintenance came under the jurisdiction of another department. I got the number of that department after some thorough enquiry. I rang up the department. Nothing happened for a couple of days. I then rang up the higher ups. That did the trick, and I found the next morning that the area had been fenced. Nothing further happened, although it was just a cave-in. When I rang up again the department said nothing can be done in the monsoon.

A year passed and the circular hole was now thirsting to expand further and it ultimately got bigger. I rang up again. The department promised to examine the matter afresh. “The matter has been reconsidered and it has been agreed to repair the circular hole,” the man from the concerned department informed me.

“What happened,” I enquired after some days. “Aren’t you familiar with the procedure? Quotations have to be invited and then the lowest bid, consistent with the technical and other parameters, has to be accepted. As it will be a minor work, it will have to be clubbed with similar works,” the department said. And it means we will wait for half a dozen more circular holes to come up.

Two months later my neighbour told of some intense activity on the road. The next morning I checked. It was the same spot. A small army of workers was there with all their implements.

I enquired of one supervisor-looking fellow there the reason for this frenzied activity. I was told that the car of a VIP had almost avoided considerable damage yesterday morning, and he ordered the concerned official of the concerned department to be transferred to another place and scolded the department to level up the circular hole within two days. But to our amazement, the circular hole is still prominently found there and refuses to disappear.