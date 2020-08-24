QAU to plant 3,000 saplings

Islamabad : A monsoon plantation drive began at the Quaid-i-Azam University with an aim to plant 3,000 saplings on campus and affiliated colleges in Islamabad.

The exercise will be carried out by the Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association in collaboration with Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and QAU Directorates of Estate Management and Student Affairs under the Green and Clean Pakistan campaign.

The plantation drive was inaugurated by QAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Ali Shah along with Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency, members of QAU Syndicate and faculty, employees and senior members of QAU Alumni Association. The vice-chancellor appreciated the two decades long contribution of Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association for plantation on campus.

He called for active participation of students and staff members in the campaign. "Massive tree plantation will add to the natural scenic beauty of Quaid-i-Azam University," he said.