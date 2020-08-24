No SOPs following at roadside ‘dhabas’

Rawalpindi : The ‘dhabas’ in the city are serving their customers in sheer violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), indicating they can become tools to increase otherwise declining virus infection ratio.

As soon as the ‘dhabas’ started their ‘operations’ the customers mostly belonging to lower strata of the society turned towards them to have meals at affordable rates.

The social distancing between the customers was never seen anywhere in these ‘dhabas’ that provide food at comparatively low rates in the face of growing pricehike.

Shamshad Akhter, a customer at a ‘dhaba’ in Pir Wadhai, said “We faced a lot of problems when these ‘dhabas’ were closed due to coronavirus pandemic. The rates of restaurants that were offering takeaway facility were too high, which we could not afford.”

When asked, he said it is not possible to observe SOPs when there is rush everywhere in the small premises of this ‘dhaba’.

Nadir Hussain, a ‘dhaba’ owner, said they mostly serve poor people who have limited financial resources and they also generally have no idea about SOPs imposed by the local administration.

The shocking aspect of the scenario was process of cleaning utensils including plates, spoons and cups as all these were being washed in already used water in a tub.

The situation is somewhat different in Islamabad where majority of ‘dhabas’ were demolished by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during anti-encroachment drive. But ‘dhabas’ are now functional in every nook and corner of the Rawalpindi city.

Dr. Waqar Ahmad while commenting over this situation said “The misleading perception by various quarters is endangering the situation because now most of the people think that we have safely come out of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“There is a need to inform the people that virus infection has slowed down but the danger is not yet over,” he said.