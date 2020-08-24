Insightful poetry of Ambreen Haseeb Amber

Ambreen Haseeb Amber’s poetry themes revolve around a woman’s journey and how she handles feelings of love, hope, relationships and romance. She isn’t shy about describing what her life is like:

Tu naheen hai tu adhoory cee hai dunya saari

Koi manzar mujay lagta naheen manzar mera

Tum tu keh daitay ho hans kar meri jaan ho tum

Hum bhala kaisay kahain jaan se payaray tum ho

Ambreen captures the very raw feeling of love and the uplifting joy that comes from surviving a difficult experience and finding love again:

Main ne socha hai raat-bhar tum ko

Kaash ho jayaya ye ?habar tum ko

Zindagi mein kabhi kisi ko bhi

Main ne chaha naheen magar tum ko

Tumhara jo sahara ho gaya hai

Bhanwar bhi ab kinara ho gaya hai

While most poets appear to find a style and basket full of themes that become their standard, Ambreen’s work is always discovering and rediscovering herself:

Sab se bach kar tum ne aik nazar dekha

Aur yahan jo dil dharka hai toba hai

Tum ne pokara naam kisi ka mehfil mein

Main ne apna naam suna hai toba hai

Unpretentious, immaculate and crisp, her poetry is profound, positive and thought-provoking and gives readers inspiration and makes them delve into the nuances and complexities that life throws at them:

Vo masiha na bana hum ne bhi khahish naheen ki

Apni shartoun pe jeeyay os se guzarish naheen ki

Poetry is not just words. Poetry is an expression of language that stimulates an emotion or feeling. Through these emotions and feelings arises a potpourri of thoughts; this is what helps to create Ambreen’s poetry. Each verse reveals to the reader the world of emotional trance:

Hum isi ek shehr mein rehtay huayay

Is qadar anjaan ho jayain gay kia

Tumhara jo sahara ho gaya hai

Bhanwar bhi ab kinara ho gaya hai

Ambreen is a poet of the personal, but when she fuses this personal voice with the public and political her poetry resounds with emotional uprightness, psychological awareness, and a depth of feeling that is unusual. Most of her poetry can be aptly termed as meditation:

Khilatay azmato dastaray reya pehnay huay

Aap Jo bhi houm magar meray gharany se naheen

Zulm ko yaad kiyoon naheen rehta

Haq hua hai bhala kabhi khamosh

Be basirat jo ura de kisi kirdar pe khak

Aisi tehreer pe afsos, qalamkar pe khak

Mujh ko kamzor samajhna hi tou nadani thee

Daal di main ne teri masnad o dastar pe khak

Ambreen Haseeb Amber is a very skilled poet with a profound talent for choosing the words that will make any reader’s heart sing, cry or fantasize. There is much more to savor and experience in her poetry.