Insightful poetry of Ambreen Haseeb Amber

Ambreen Haseeb Amber’s poetry themes revolve around a woman’s journey and how she handles feelings of love, hope, relationships and romance. She isn’t shy about describing what her life is like:
Tu naheen hai tu adhoory cee hai dunya saari
Koi manzar mujay lagta naheen manzar mera
Tum tu keh daitay ho hans kar meri jaan ho tum
Hum bhala kaisay kahain jaan se payaray tum ho
Ambreen captures the very raw feeling of love and the uplifting joy that comes from surviving a difficult experience and finding love again:
Main ne socha hai raat-bhar tum ko
Kaash ho jayaya ye ?habar tum ko
Zindagi mein kabhi kisi ko bhi
Main ne chaha naheen magar tum ko
Tumhara jo sahara ho gaya hai
Bhanwar bhi ab kinara ho gaya hai
While most poets appear to find a style and basket full of themes that become their standard, Ambreen’s work is always discovering and rediscovering herself:
Sab se bach kar tum ne aik nazar dekha
Aur yahan jo dil dharka hai toba hai
Tum ne pokara naam kisi ka mehfil mein
Main ne apna naam suna hai toba hai
Unpretentious, immaculate and crisp, her poetry is profound, positive and thought-provoking and gives readers inspiration and makes them delve into the nuances and complexities that life throws at them:
Vo masiha na bana hum ne bhi khahish naheen ki
Apni shartoun pe jeeyay os se guzarish naheen ki
Poetry is not just words. Poetry is an expression of language that stimulates an emotion or feeling. Through these emotions and feelings arises a potpourri of thoughts; this is what helps to create Ambreen’s poetry. Each verse reveals to the reader the world of emotional trance:
Hum isi ek shehr mein rehtay huayay
Is qadar anjaan ho jayain gay kia
Ambreen is a poet of the personal, but when she fuses this personal voice with the public and political her poetry resounds with emotional uprightness, psychological awareness, and a depth of feeling that is unusual. Most of her poetry can be aptly termed as meditation:
Khilatay azmato dastaray reya pehnay huay
Aap Jo bhi houm magar meray gharany se naheen
Zulm ko yaad kiyoon naheen rehta
Haq hua hai bhala kabhi khamosh
Be basirat jo ura de kisi kirdar pe khak
Aisi tehreer pe afsos, qalamkar pe khak
Mujh ko kamzor samajhna hi tou nadani thee
Daal di main ne teri masnad o dastar pe khak
Ambreen Haseeb Amber is a very skilled poet with a profound talent for choosing the words that will make any reader’s heart sing, cry or fantasize. There is much more to savor and experience in her poetry.