FIFA intervenes in Ivorian election squabble

ABIDJAN: FIFA has ordered the cancellation of a general assembly of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) which had been called to vote on replacing the commission handling a presidential election, AFP learned on Sunday.

The vote has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting, attracting international attention because FIF had appeared to be trying to freeze out Didier Drogba as a potential candidate.

A FIF emergency committee ruled the electoral commission was “suspended for serious shortcomings” and scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on August 29 to install another commission.

However, in a letter dated August 21, FIFA told FIF “the emergency committee is not competent to suspend the FIF electoral process”, which must resume without delay.

Drogba officially submitted his candidacy for the presidency on August 1 after struggling to find the required sponsor.

In addition to Drogba, Idriss Diallo, former third vice-president of the FIF, supported by the Football Players’ Association, as well as the current vice-president of the Federation and president of the League Sory Diabate had already submitted their candidacies.