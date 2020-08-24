Time to select domestic teams through open trials

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given a go-ahead to the coaches of respective provincial associations to select the teams for forthcoming domestic season, the sane opinion is that the selection of the players should not be done on the whims and wishes of these coaches but the open trials should be conducted to pick the best for Grade I, II and even for Under-19 teams.

Admitted that top performers of the last season deserve automatic places in their respective teams, however all those who were not capable of representing their respective province should be replaced by either new aspirants or those who will show their prowess during trials.

Some players, who were selected for Grade II teams last year, looked totally raw but they stayed in the teams. On the other hand, some outstanding players who deserved a direct place in the first-class teams started the last season with Grade II teams. Faizan Riaz is a very apt example in this regard.

The same happened with few other players. However, there were many who did not even deserve place in the second XI, yet they continued representing their respective teams.

There are several brilliant players who did not even get a chance to earn a place in any team despite training hard to attract the selectors.

Instead of leaving it to the head coaches of respective province, the sane approach is to hold trials and name the teams on the basis of talent and performance in the trial matches.

PCB can easily arrange the open trials of around 60 players in each province to pick the two best outfits. All those players who were left waiting in the wings also deserve a chance else they would not be in a position to continue working hard.