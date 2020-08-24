close
Mon Aug 24, 2020
13 die during Peru party

August 24, 2020

LIMA: At least 13 people suffocated in a crush during a raid on a nightclub in Peru’s capital where a party was being held despite a coronavirus ban on such gatherings, police said on Sunday. Latin America has been badly hit by the pandemic, and this month Peru reimposed stricter restrictions on movement.

