20 killed in Madagascar prison

Antananarivo: Twenty inmates were killed in a shootout with police during a prison breakout in Madagascar on Sunday, the justice ministry said. Scores of prisoners attacked guards with rocks and grabbed a gun as they tried to flee the Farafangana prison in the southeast of the Indian Ocean island, it said. The police and army moved in, capturing 37 of the 88 escapees, while another 20 were killed and eight wounded in a shootout.