Israelis strike to protest sexual violence against women

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Thousands of Israelis on Sunday observed a symbolic work stoppage to denounce sexual violence against women following the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in a Red Sea resort.
The noon strike, which lasted around one hour, was "to protest the growing violence against women and girls in Israel, and lack of sufficient punishment", said the women group Bonot Alternativa.