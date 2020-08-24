Woman found murdered at home

LAHORE:A 43-year-old woman was found hammered to death at her home in Iqbal Town police area here on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Bismaullah, wife of Inam-ul-Haq of Raza Block Iqbal Town. Her body was discovered by her husband when he returned home from his shop. He found his wife lying dead in a pool of blood and her head was smashed in with a hammer that was lying nearby. He also found his eighteen-year-old daughter Fajar missing from the house while his two children were in Islamabad on a trip. The motive behind the murder is unknown. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and registered a murder case.

Suicide: A 9th class student ended his life by hanging himself in the limits of Ichra police here on Sunday, over admonishment by his parents for playing too much video games. The boy identified as Subhan, son of Muhammad Nadim of Pir Ghazi Road Ichra, had gone missing after being reprimanded by his parents for consistently playing games. Later, the boy was found hanging from ceiling of a room.