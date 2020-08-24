Two robbers killed in police ‘encounter’

LAHORE:Two robbers were killed by the police in an alleged encounter in the limits of Faisal Town police here on Sunday. Two robbers broke into the house of a money changer Haji Iqbal in C Block Faisal Town and made his son Salman hostage at gunpoint. Salman’s sister managed to text her father the presence of the robbers in the house. Upon being informed, the police rushed the scene and cordoned off the house of Iqbal’s next door neighbour where the two robbers entered and opened firing on the policemen. The police also retaliated in the same fashion, as a result both the robbers died on the spot. Edhi rescuers shifted the bodies yet to be identified to morgue.