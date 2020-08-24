No Covid-19 death in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE:No Covid-19 death occurred and 121 new infections were confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Sunday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,188 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 96,178 in the province. Out of a total of 96,178 infections in Punjab, 93,398 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,091 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 866,235 in the province.