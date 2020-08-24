The News Education Expo today

LAHORE:Pakistan’s biggest and first virtual education exhibition “The News Education Expo’20” is all set to take place on Monday (today).

With an aim to help students directly interact with university representatives to seek education and career consultancy free-of-cost while remaining safe from COVID-19 “The News Education Expo’20” is being held online this time. The online expo will continue from 10:00am to 10:00pm.

Through “The News Education Expo’20”, an annual initiative of the Jang Media Group, the students will be able to get first-hand information about universities, their academic programmes, fee structure and scholarship opportunities etc while interacting with representatives of participating universities.

The virtual participation in the conference with the slogan “Stay safe at home: Meet universities online” is totally free and all those interested can get themselves registered at www.thenewseducationexpo.com to book a spot at the expo. With this first virtual exhibition the students can connect and interact with Pakistan’s top universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) with a simple click.

Among others the participating universities at the expo are the University of Lahore, University of Management & Technology (UMT), the Superior Group, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, Punjab University, Virtual University, NISA College, University of Education, University of Home Economics, Institute of Southern Punjab, Riphah International University Faisalabad, Lahore Leads University, Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Unique Group, Information Technology University (ITU) and National College of Business Administration & Economics (NCBA&E) etc.