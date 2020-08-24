Flour price same across Punjab: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:In order to review measures to control prices of flour and sugar in the province, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senior Provincial Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan and Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at the Chief Secretary's Office here Sunday. The meeting deliberated on various action plans to contain the prices of flour and sugar.

Speaking at the meeting, the senior provincial minister said that the sale of 20kg bag of flour at Rs860 was being ensured across the province and teams of food department and district administration were active in the field.

“The report of Bureau of Statistics also confirmed availability of flour in Punjab comparatively at lower price.” He mentioned that different prices of flour in other provinces create problems, adding that the provinces would have to take steps to ensure the same price.

The chief secretary said that the prices of flour and sugar would be strictly enforced as per the directions of the Prime Minister and the chief minister.