Mixed results at Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: It was a day of mixed fortunes for non-favourites and favourites at the Lahore Race Club on its fourth day summer meeting on Sunday.

Jalpana Prince, Crown Jewel, Anibal, Marmaris and Rashk-e-Qamar mesmerised the spectators.

The biggest upset of the day was recorded by Jalpana Prince and Rashk-e-Qamar in the first and last races, respectively.

1st Race: winner Jalpana Prince.

2nd Race: winner Crown Jewel, second Bright Gold.

3rd Race: winner Anibal, second Qalandra and third Lahori Badshah.

4th Race: winner Marmais and second Salam-e-Dera.

5th Race: winner Rashk-e-Qamar, second Faizi Choice and third Silken Black.