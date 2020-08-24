Mixed results at Lahore Race Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: It was a day of mixed fortunes for non-favourites and favourites at the Lahore Race Club on its fourth day summer meeting on Sunday.
Jalpana Prince, Crown Jewel, Anibal, Marmaris and Rashk-e-Qamar mesmerised the spectators.
The biggest upset of the day was recorded by Jalpana Prince and Rashk-e-Qamar in the first and last races, respectively.
1st Race: winner Jalpana Prince.
2nd Race: winner Crown Jewel, second Bright Gold.
3rd Race: winner Anibal, second Qalandra and third Lahori Badshah.
4th Race: winner Marmais and second Salam-e-Dera.
5th Race: winner Rashk-e-Qamar, second Faizi Choice and third Silken Black.