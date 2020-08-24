‘Super-fit’ Australia ready to hit ground running in England

SYDNEY: Justin Langer said his Australia squad are super-fit and ready to hit the ground running ahead of departing Sunday for a white-ball tour of England, their first cricket since March.

The 21-man squad gathered in Perth before taking a direct flight after which they will face several days of isolation in Derby due to coronavirus restrictions.

Training will be permitted during their lockdown and they will play four inter-squad warm-up games to get match-ready after nearly six months of inaction since the pandemic brought sport to a halt.

They will head to a bio-secure hub in Southampton for the first of three Twenty20s on September 4 against an England side who have been back in action since early July.

Three one-day internationals against the 50-over world champions follow in Manchester.

Australia are taking a larger-than-normal squad, partly because they will not be able to call up anyone into the touring party under the bio-security protocols, but also to ensure they have enough players to field two teams in warm-up games.

“The reason we’re taking 21 is so we can play some good practice games over there,” said Langer.

“The guys have done plenty of technical work, they’re all super-fit so when we arrive in England, we get straight into match practice.

“That’s what we’ve asked the boys to be ready for, that they can start playing games and, hopefully, because we’ve got 21 very good players coming with us, we can have some really high intensity practice games.”

Skipper Aaron Finch, who will open alongside David Warner, with Steve Smith batting at three followed by Marnus Labuschagne, said close attention will be paid to mental health inside the bio-secure bubble, with a sports psychologist travelling with the team.

“That’s going to be something that’s going to be a real issue, it’s going to be something to monitor heavily,” he said, with players not allowed out even to go for a meal.

Finch skippers a squad that includes three uncapped players in Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Josh Philippe, with an eye on the T20 World Cup next year in India then on home soil in 2022, ahead of the 50-over showpiece a year later.

Langer said it would be an invaluable experience, even if none of them get a game against England.

“We’ll still be picking our best eleven, that’s how it’s always worked well in the Australian team,” he said.

“And for some of the younger guys, if they force their way in through performance in the practice games, that would be great.

“Otherwise it will just be nice to have them around and give them a feel of what it’s like to be inducted into the Australian cricket team.”

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vice-capt), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.