New Zealand’s mosque killer

Wellington: The sentencing of an Australian white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand -- and live-streamed the massacre -- begins amid tight security in a Christchurch court on Monday.

Lawyers expect Brenton Tarrant to be the first person to be jailed for life without parole in New Zealand. The hearing is set down for four days with High Court judge Cameron Mander to hear statements from 66 survivors before Tarrant makes his own submission before sentencing.

In what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called "one of New Zealand´s darkest days", Tarrant armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle and stormed into two mosques on March 15 last year where he opened fire on worshippers at Friday prayer. He was arrested soon after and initially pleaded not guilty to 51 murders, 40 attempted murders, and committing a terrorist act.