Mon Aug 24, 2020
AFP
August 24, 2020

Israelis strike to protest sexual violence against women

World

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Thousands of Israelis on Sunday observed a symbolic work stoppage to denounce sexual violence against women following the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in a Red Sea resort.

The noon strike, which lasted around one hour, was "to protest the growing violence against women and girls in Israel, and lack of sufficient punishment", said the women group Bonot Alternativa.

