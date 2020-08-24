tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hizbullah movement said on Sunday it had downed and seized an Israeli drone that flew over the UN-demarcated Blue Line border.
The Israel Defense Forces said that "earlier today, during IDF operational activity along the Blue Line, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory". "There is no risk of breach of information," it added in a statement.