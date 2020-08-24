After two years

PM Imran Khan has said that during the last two years, his focus was to turn Pakistan into a welfare state. Our country is not close to being a welfare state that is a system where the state protects the health and wellbeing of citizens especially those in financial or social needs. Healthcare in Pakistan is a total mess. All public hospitals are understaffed. Professionals use their public position to advertise their private clinics. Also, rising inflation has created more problem for people.

Despite laud and strict warnings for years and promises to take action against hoarders and profiteers or market forces who sell commodities at a price more than the fixed market price, no action has been taken against any exploiter. The PM’s strategy so far has been no different from traditional politicians. The dream of a welfare state is just a dream.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi