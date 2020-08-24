Suffering in silence

One of the most sensitive social issues in Pakistan is discrimination and violence against the transgender community. The plight of the transgender community in Pakistan remains invisible. Members of the community are still neglected by the government that does nothing to ensure that they have basic rights. From jobs to education to proper healthcare, trans people don’t have access to basic facilities.

It is the duty of every Pakistani to support all marginalised communities as they fight for respect and equality. And as feminists, we believe that we need to keep fighting for gender-based services and resources together.

Irma Yousuf

Karachi