Laudable efforts

It has been nearly six months since the first case of the coronavirus was detected in Pakistan. All indicators suggest that the number of cases have started to decline in the country. With the number of cases continuously declining, Covid-19 patients recovering at a fast rate and the closure of critical units made especially for Covid-19 patients, it seems that the measures taken by the government have been successful so far. At present, there are more than 20,000 active cases in the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre played a major role to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Healthcare professionals also played a key role to deal with the situation and that too in the absence of protective gears. Now, we must have a look at what other countries are doing to contain the spread of the virus. The authorities should make it compulsory for people to wear a mask when they go out and practice social distancing. We have to follow all SOPs to avoid the second wave. It is the duty of every Pakistani to follow the instructions of the government.

Abid Hussain Samejo

Umerkot