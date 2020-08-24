Rising seas

Even though climate change seems to finally be registering some recognition, at least among people (if not governments), we may have in some instances already reached dangerous levels. As per new discovery, Greenland’s massive ice sheet saw a record net loss of 532 billion tonnes in 2019, increasing sea level rise. Reports explain that is equivalent to an additional three million tonnes of water streaming into global oceans every day. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had previously predicted that the existing scenario would lead to a one metre rise. However, satellites have continued to show accelerated rates of melting from massive ice sheets on top of Antarctica and Greenland, which has now led to a much higher rise in sea levels.

At least 180 million people will be displaced if sea level rises by two metres, which would leave an area the size of Western Europe uninhabitable. While we know that sea levels have changed over millions of years, there is real fear that unless we begin to take concrete actions within the next few years, humanity could push itself to the point of no return.

The need for a drastic cut down in the use of fossil fuels and the need to move to renewables cannot be made with a more gloomy scenario. Knowledge of the future is not enough to save ourselves of the inevitable. The world will need to act in a much more serious way – and much of the responsibility lies in the hands of the countries that produce the most emissions. The Paris accord sets strong objectives, but follow up has been few and far between. If anything, there has been a growing set of world leaders that deny climate change, with no relationship to the actual evidence which tells us the opposite. These are all very ominous signs for the future, which does not look bright if we do not take urgent and drastic action to stop carbon emissions in their place, take global warming seriously and protect our home planet.