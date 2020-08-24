Asim rejects propaganda against CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday rubbished propaganda stories against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Recently noticed attempts to subvert CPEC by lies and propaganda stories about various aspects and individuals,” Bajwa said in a tweet. Bajwa, who is also the chairman of the CPEC Authority, urged people to ignore all fake news stories regarding jobs and projects under CPEC. He added that all job advertisements relating to the mega project would be posted on the official website http://www.cpecauthority.gov.pk.