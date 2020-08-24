Rs3.6bn project for welfare of people living along LoC starts

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan has initiated a project worth Rs3.6 billion for the rehabilitation and welfare of the people whose houses were destroyed in frequent incidents of shelling by Indian forces from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The ministry has earmarked Rs564 million for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the project titled “Rehabilitation of Affected Population residing along Line of Control” that included the development of safety bunkers, emergency health units, access roads, and provision of electricity to localities along the LoC.

According to an official handout available with APP, the ministry has taken multiple initiatives during the last two years to assist and help the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in developing institutions to ensure self-governance, sustainable economic development and political system to respond to the needs of general public.

A compensation package under the Benazir Income Support Programme was also introduced for the people affected by Indian shelling from across the LoC. The BISP-LoC package for financial year 2019-2020 included 33,498 females in addition to already enrolled 13,982 beneficiaries. The total annual financial impact would be Rs502.47 million, read the handout.

Every day shelling had a direct bearing on the livelihood of LoC residents as it was damaging their houses, shops, fruit trees and crops. Around 503,000 people from 79,992 families reside along the LoC and have been directly exposed to Indian shelling.

Moreover, Sehat Sahulat programme was launched across all districts of AJK and GB. During the year 2019-20, approximately 79,992 poor families were enrolled under the programme for better access of the region. Through this programme “Sehat Insaf Cards” were provided to families for health care services in hospitals across Pakistan. A 250 bedded hospital was also inaugurated in Skardu.

The earthquake of September 24 last struck district Mirpur and adjoining areas of AJK and caused widespread damages to public infrastructure and private properties. In this regard, the ministry took up the matter with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Finance Division for the adoption of earthquake reconstruction and rehabilitation plan and provision of funds.

The development of AJK and GB has been given a top priority and total PSDP (Public Sector Development Programme) allocation — which was Rs43,641 million in 2017-18 and Rs43,302 million in 2018-19, respectively, had been enhanced to Rs44,800 million in 2019-20. The allocation for current fiscal year is Rs52,424 million.