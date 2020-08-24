Four held as police break up house party in Manchester

MANCHESTER: Two police vehicles were damaged and four people arrested after officers broke up a party breaking lockdown rules in Greater Manchester.

Around 50 people were at the gathering at a house, which had a gazebo set up with loud speakers, music equipment and party lights, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

And while police were dealing with the incident, at about 10pm on Saturday night at Crummock Grove, Farnworth, a man threw an object at the window of a police vehicle and damaged the wing mirror of a second police vehicle, before attempting to flee. He was pursued on foot and a Taser was discharged before the suspect, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Greater Manchester has been hit by increased rates of coronavirus with enhanced restrictions locally, including rules banning people you do not live with from visiting homes or gardens or socialising together.

Chief Inspector Steph Parker, of GMP’s Bolton District, said: “This is an utterly shameful incident that the Farnworth and wider Bolton community should totally condemn. At a time when the vast majority of Greater Manchester and the country as a whole is pulling together, it is appalling that our officers are still having to attend incidents such as this.

“The people involved should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves. They are literally putting lives at risk and causing further pressure on our hard-working emergency services. Not content with their disgraceful behaviour, they have also damaged two police vehicles.

“These will now have to be taken off the road for a period when they should be being used to help fight crime. Anyone who believes that breaches of Covid-19 regulations are taking place should contact police immediately.”

Another man, aged 57, was arrested for a section five public order offence after causing a disturbance in the street when refusing to leave, officers said.

Police said two more men, aged 39 and 28, were arrested to prevent a breach of the peace after being directed to leave on a number of occasions and continuing to return to the address, becoming abusive toward officers.

All four were further arrested for breach of Covid-19 regulations, and fixed penalty notices were issued. The home owner and another individual who had organised the party were also issued with fixed penalty notices, police said.