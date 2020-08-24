Punjab opts for ‘micro’ smart lockdowns

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: “Micro” smart lockdowns — highly-targeted curbs restricted to smaller areas instead of entire neighbourhoods — were set to go into effect in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi by midnight on Sunday for 14 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision comes as Pakistan recorded 591 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths in a 24-hour period, according to official figures.

The entry and exit points of 19 areas in Lahore, two in Gujranwala and three in Rawalpindi will be restricted and patrolled by the police, according to the provincial health department.

Specific households where Covid-19 cases have been reported, small neighbourhoods and building complexes will be sealed. The decision was taken after an increase in cases was noted in the areas. Around 19,538 residents of Lahore, 947 of Rawalpindi and 53 of Gujranwala will be under lockdown.

Police have been given the responsibility to make sure strict implementation of lockdown in the said areas. Punjab has so far reported more than 96,000 confirmed cases of the virus. The federal government has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the micro smart lockdowns, under which only those shops or houses with a coronavirus patient would be locked down. The entire area or the shopping mall would not have to be sealed.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan showed that a third of Pakistanis are unsure of how long the impact of Covid-19 would last, though 42 per cent are optimistic that things will return to normal by the end of the year.

A significant majority of Pakistanis (88 per cent) say they will send their children to school if they reopen – a 15 per cent increase since June. However, urban Pakistanis (13 per cent) still express their hesitation.

Furthermore, nine out of 10 Pakistanis support further opening up of businesses across the country by relaxing the lockdown – an 11 per cent rise since June.

While the highest proportion of respondents from Balochistan (97 per cent) support further opening up of businesses across the country by easing the lockdown, nearly 1 in 10 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa oppose it.

Gallup Pakistan also found that a significant majority of Pakistanis (84 per cent) claim that their household income has decreased since the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.