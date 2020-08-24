Minor girl, man die in drowning, electrocution incidents

A two-year-old girl died on Sunday after she drowned in an underground water tank in her house located in Taiser Town in the Surjani Town area.

Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the site and shifted the girl to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The girl was identified as Noor, daughter of Sher Muhammad.

Terming her an accident, police said the minor girl was playing in her house when she fell into the water tank and drowned. In a separate incident, a man died due to electrocution at a house located in Gulberg’s Block 12.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Haris. Police said he was doing some work when he suffered electric shocks. He was taken to the ASH where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.