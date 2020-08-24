MQM-Haqiqi opposes creation of Keamari district, demands new province in Sindh

Opposing the decision to create a new district in Karachi, the Mohajir Qaumi Movement, popularly known as Haqiqi, has demanded a new province comprising urban areas in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Sunday, MQM-Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed said in rural parts of Sindh, the provincial government had created districts whose population was between 1.5 to 1.6 million.

“But in the provinces’ urban centres, particularly in Karachi, the population of the districts are between 2.9 to 3.9 million.”

Ahmed said districts should be carved out on the basis of population and not on the basis of political consideration to benefit a certain political party and ethnicity. “We have seen how District Malir was carved out in Karachi in the past.”

Criticising the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf “for their failure in resolving Karachi’s issues”, Ahmed said by announcing a new district in Karachi, the three political parties wanted to divert people’s attention from the city's genuine problems.

He said asking the NDMA to clean nullahs was not a permanent solution. “The PPP and the MQM-P should be held accountable before calling in the NDMA to clean nullahs.”

He added: “We appreciate the chief justice of Pakistan’s remarks about Karachi during the hearings and believe that he is genuinely concerned about resolving the issues in Karachi.” He said a newspaper’s article had argued that “the division of Sindh will be tantamount to dividing Pakistan”. He, however, disagreed with the opinion and said the creation of a province was not a violation of Pakistan's constitution.

He said an ethnic bias towards the province’s urban centres in the allocation of funds in the budget had been on record. “Karachi, a city which pays the highest amount of taxes, does not get its due share in the provincial budget which is a continuation of the PPP’s policies of overlooking the province’s urban centres.”