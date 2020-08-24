Salesman gunned down, two wounded by robbers in Baldia Town

A salesman at a mobile phone shop was gunned down apparently for offering resistance during a robbery bid on Sunday in Gulshan-e-Ghazi in Baldia Town within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station.

Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said he had died on the spot. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Haris, son of Rahim Dad. SHO Pervez Bhutto said he used to work at the mobile shop and the incident took place when he was sitting at the shop as per routine when unidentified armed motorcyclists arrived and fled after shooting him dead.

Police said the incident took place apparently over offering resistance during a mugging bid. They added that they were investigating the case from different angles. The victim was a resident of the same area. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Separately, a man was killed and two others wounded in a firing incident in the Orangi Town area on Sunday. The incident took place in Orangi Town Sector 11½. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and rushed the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The deceased person was identified as 45-year-old Younus, son of Shariq, while the injured included his brother-in-law Akram, 45, son of Haji Yasin, and a boy, Sufiyan, 14, son of Fareed, who was passing by the scene.

Police said that there was a monetary dispute between Younus and his brother Shaban, which caused both the brothers to clash and after an exchange of hot words, Shaban opened fire.

After killing Younus and wounding two others, Shaban managed to flee along with his friend, police said, adding that a case had been registered and they were trying to track down the suspect.

In another incident, a youth was injured after being shot near the Bakra Piri area in Lyari. He was identified as 21-year-old Faizan, son of Zar Khan and was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Police said the firing incident took place over putting up resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Another man was shot and injured in a firing incident near the Jungle School in Baldia Town. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The injured was identified as 28-year-old Bahadur Ali, son of Shaukat Ali.

Road crashes

Three people lost their lives and four others were injured in road crashes on Sunday. In Korangi, a man was killed and another was wounded near the Nasir Jump area. According to the Zaman Town police, the victims were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The police said the deceased was identified as 18-year-old Owais, son of Mutawakal, while the injured was his friend Jahanzaib, 20, son of Sajjad. They were residents of the same locality.

The police said their motorcycle was hit by a car whose driver fled the scene. The police said the deceased’s family had refused to register a case but an FIR would be registered on the complaint of the injured.

Separately, a motorcyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle near Port Qasim Morr. According to the Steel Town police, rescuers moved the body to the JPMC and police visited the accident site. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Yousuf, son of Maluk. The police said a case had been registered.

In the Mehran Town area, Javed, son of Sikandar Khan, was run over by a speedy vehicle. According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, the deceased died on the spot and later his body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, three people were injured when a vehicle hit them near the Cantonment Station. The injured were taken to the JPMC.