Another nine perish due to COVID-19 in Sindh

COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,367 in the province while 319 more people tested positive for the infectious disease, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday in his daily statement on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

The CM said that after the nine deaths, the mortality rate of the viral disease stood at 1.8 per cent. He explained that the 319 new cases of COVID-19 emerged after 9,027 samples were tested and it constituted a four per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 953,027 samples had been tested in Sindh which detected 128,284 cases, resulting in an overall 13 per cent detection rate.

Regarding the cured patients, the CM said another 771 patients had recovered and so far the number of cured patients had reached 121,915 patients, constituting a 95 per cent recovery rate.

According to Shah, at present 4,002 patients of COVID-19 are under treatment, of whom 3,677 are in home isolation, seven at the isolation centres and 318 at different hospitals. He said the condition of 190 patients was critical, of whom 31 had been shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 319 new cases, 160 were detected from Karachi, including 71 from District South, 59 from District East, 15 from District Central, eight from District Korangi, six from District Malir and one from District West, he added.

Meanwhile, 26 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dadu, 19 in Hyderabad, 15 in Kamber-Shahdadkot, 13 in Sanghar, 10 in Thatta, nine in Khairpur, seven each in Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro, five each in Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad, four each in Mirpurkhas, Tando Mohammad Khan, Ghotki and Sujawal, three each in Badin and Umerkot, two in Naushehro Feroz, and one each in Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts.