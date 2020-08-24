13 die during Peru party

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LIMA: At least 13 people suffocated in a crush during a raid on a nightclub in Peru’s capital where a party was being held despite a coronavirus ban on such gatherings, police said on Sunday. Latin America has been badly hit by the pandemic, and this month Peru reimposed stricter restrictions on movement.