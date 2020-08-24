close
Mon Aug 24, 2020
AFP
August 24, 2020

Lesbos added to virus curfew list

World

AFP
August 24, 2020

Athens: The Greek island of Lesbos, which hosts over 15,000 asylum-seekers, was on Sunday added to a list of areas under "heightened" Covid-19 vigilance, officials said. The move came as health authorities announced a new daily infection high of 284 cases nationwide in the last 24 hours. The civil protection authority placed the Aegean island on a list of over a dozen other areas, including Athens, Thessaloniki and several tourist islands, with alarming infection clusters.

