Mon Aug 24, 2020
AFP
August 24, 2020

Iran says black boxes show pilots alive after missile hit Ukraine jet

World

Tehran: The black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner mistakenly downed in Tehran have revealed the pilots were still alive after the first of two missiles hit the plane, Iranian officials said Sunday. Flight 752, a Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s main airport on January 8. Iran admitted days later that its forces accidentally shot down the Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft, killing all 176 people on board.

