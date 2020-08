Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’

Donald Trump’s older sister described the US president as cruel and a liar whose lack of principles meant he could not be trusted, according to secretly made recordings published on Saturday.

It was the latest unflattering insider account to target the president, only instead of a jilted aide or business associate, it was from one of his closest relatives. Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, slammed her brother over his immigration policy that saw children separated from their parents at the border and sent to detention centres. "All he wants to do is appeal to his base," she said in recordings obtained by the Washington Post. "He has no principles. None."

"His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God." The recordings were secretly made by the president’s niece Mary Trump, who published last month a bombshell memoir of the "toxic family" that produced him.

The president’s younger brother Robert, who died last week, went to court to try to block its publication -- arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate, but to no avail.

Some 950,000 copies were sold the day of the memoir’s release, with the White House calling it a "book of falsehoods". At one point in the recordings, Barry said to her niece: "It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel." The recordings also shed light on the source of an embarrassing claim in the memoir that the president paid someone to take a college entrance exam for him.