Pak batsmen must bat with utmost caution to save match: Iqbal Qasim

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim has said that there was no way for Pakistan to save the third Test against England other than the batsmen staying on the wicket and batting with full concentration.

Talking to 'The News', when Pakistan were struggling at 170 for the loss of five wickets on Sunday in response to England's first innings total of 583, he said the weather might also help Pakistan escape defeat.

A veteran of 50 Tests, Iqbal said that Pakistan was facing a daunting situation in the third Test. "The Test slipped out of our hands when England scored 583. Our bowlers failed to trouble Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler.

Iqbal, who was considered one of the best left-arm spinners of his time, said that Pakistan batsmen struggled against the pacers of England, especially experienced James Anderson, who destroyed Pakistani batting line late on the second day of the match, taking the top three wickets of Shan Masood, Abid Ali, and Babar Azam.

Iqbal, who has served the PCB in various capacities, said if England enforced the follow-on, Pakistan batsmen would need to bat with utmost caution and prolong their stay at the wicket. "The weather in Southampton is not good and rain has continually interrupted the match. That might also help us," he said.

Iqbal said that if England batted again, Pakistan captain and team management should adopt an attacking strategy, placing fielders close to the batsmen.

He said that in this way, England would not be able to take a huge lead and time would pass and Pakistan would be able to save the match.

Iqbal said that poor bowling in the first innings brought Pakistan under pressure, and the batsmen could not bat well against Anderson. He expressed satisfaction on captain Azhar Ali's return to form.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azhar crossed the 50-run mark for the first time this year in the first innings of the ongonig Test.