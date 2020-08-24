Talented Amina tipped to earn Olympic qualification

ISLAMABAD: Talented judoka Amina Toyoda could prove a dark horse in run-up to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as the decent Pakistani has all the ability to spring a surprise.

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) president Col Junaid Alam is pinning high hopes on the judoka, who has already set a high standard in the recently held South Asian and Asian judo competitions.

“She is an exceptional judoka and could spring a surprise if she gets a favourable draw in the Olympic qualifying events starting in a few months’ time. She is a hard working girl and capable of surprising many. Amina is training in Tokyo these days along with leading judokas. She is eager to showcase her talent and hopefully with sheer hard work she will make a name for herself in days to come.”

The PJF president hoped that if she succeeds in getting a favourable draw in the qualification round, her chances of qualifying directly to the Olympics are bright.

“There are two possibilities — if Shah Hussain Shah gets enough points and earns an automatic qualification for the Olympics, Amina could find herself on path to avail continental quota by improving her points. The second is if Shah Hussain’s points remain the same then Amina would have to show exceptional form to win a direct place.”

Amina, a -57kg judoka, sprung a big surprise when she overwhelmed a much-stronger 78kg girl in the open category of National Games recently.

“Now she has ability to do even better. A few years back she just missed a medal in Asian Judo Cadet Championship in India and was tipped to be amongst the best in the region in near future. Even silver medal in the 13th South Asian Games does not speak volumes about her talent. She was not in a position to contest the final due to injury, however she managed to fight and lost at the end. Now she is in a better shape and can fight against the best in Asia.”

Junaid added that all the arrangements have been made to ensure her participation in maximum qualifying events in the run-up to the Games.

“We have made arrangements for her participation in the maximum events so that she could gather sufficient points for qualification.”