The virus days are not over

There is no doubt that Covid-19 cases have been reduced to a great extent. However, it seems that people have assumed that the threat of the virus is over and that it is safe to go out without any safety precautions. This is a dangerous assumption and may result in serious consequences. The virus is still here and we have to follow SOPs to reduce its spread. Wearing mask is essential to save yourself and others from the virus. The authorities should ask people not to leave their houses without a mask.

Laiba Rafiq

Karachi