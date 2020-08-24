Teachers’ rights

In Sindh, teachers are recruited after they pass different tests conducted by different testing services. Only professional degree holders are eligible to apply. A decade ago, the Sindh government opened applications for the posts of junior school teacher (JST), primary school teacher (PST) and high school teacher (HST). The Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC) which is one of the most transparent services conducted the test across Sindh on different dates. It uploaded its result within 24 hours. Thousands of candidates were selected. In January 2010, the successful candidates were appointed in schools.

However, only teachers from Karachi were regularised. Teachers from the remaining districts kept waiting for the regularisation of their jobs. Since then, these competent teachers have been protesting and staging sit-ins. These meritorious teachers are not getting promoted as they still fall under the category of the non-regular. Teachers who live on meagre salaries request the CM of Sindh to regularise their jobs.

Ali Sikandar Chachar

Ghotki