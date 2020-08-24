close
Mon Aug 24, 2020
Road accidents

Newspost

 
August 24, 2020

The number of road accidents in Loralai, Balochistan has increased rapidly. Overspeeding has been a major cause of fatal road accidents that end up claiming the lives of people. Every other day, we listen to the news of a collision between a car and a truck driver.

The traffic authorities have to introduce more strict rules to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to reduce the number of road accidents. The traffic police must make sure that everyone is following traffic rules and forbid them strictly for overspeeding. Also, anyone who is not 18 or older should not be allowed to drive.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat

