LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said those spreading rumours about his expulsion from office want to destabilise the province and the country at large.



Giving his first-ever interview to Geo News ‘Apas Ki Baat’ programme anchorperson here, he said he enjoyed full trust of Prime Minister Imran Khan, but some people did not like it at all. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not bothered about the opposition whether it takes to the streets or the roads.

When he was asked why he avoided the media so much, he said that liking for him still existed in the media. Replying to a question about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that fixing anybody on political grounds was quite an inappropriate act.

When he was asked if he considered himself like Wasim Akram or Shershah Suri, he said people could see for themselves what he was.

Our correspondent adds: Chief Minister SardarUsman Buzdar himself stepped into the field to solve problems of Lahore and chaired a meeting in this regard, here on Sunday. He assigned tasks to various departments for betterment of Lahore while taking important decisions during the meeting. He decided to constitute a ministerial committee under himself to resolve the issues on permanent basis.

The committee meeting will be held every 15 days and departments concerned will submit their reports to the chief minister’s office. The chief minister directed the departments concerned to undertake concrete and everlasting measures for resolving parking and overcharging issues, take action against those selling charity meat and birds on different roads. He disclosed that special measures would be taken to save citizens from stray dogs and a crackdown would be launched on drug-addicts, found near the metro bus bridges and underpasses.

It was also decided to take steps for rooting out the increasing begging trend and stern action would be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles in order to protect the environment as well as curbing environmental pollution in the city.

Buzdar said that unwanted wall-chalking would be done away with and painting/graffiti would be done on the walls of government offices. He warned that legal action would be taken against non-approved housing societies in the city. He said that the trend of business activities in the residential areas would be discouraged. He said that solid steps must be taken to eradicate increasing encroachments in the city.

Usman Buzdar stated that construction and repair of important roads across the city would be done on priority basis. He said that development projects of Lahore must be completed on priority basis at the earliest. He outlined that streetlights would be installed across the city. He said that a special plan would be chalked out for restoration of parks, greenbelts and horticulture.

The CM stressed that non-functional water filtration plants would be repaired. He said that projects should be prepared for beautification of Jallo Butterfly Park, Istanbul Chowk and other areas.

Usman Buzdar said that a traffic management plan should be formulated keeping in view heavy volume of traffic on roads. He said that steps must be undertaken to bring improvement in law and order along with decreasing crime rate in the city. Lahore is not only heart of Punjab but also of Pakistan, he said adding that Lahore must become a model city of Pakistan. He said that he wanted to solve problems of Lahorites. The CM said that he would himself check and monitor different affairs of the city. The chief minister directed the officers concerned that they should serve masses and win reward from Allah Almighty.